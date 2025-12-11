Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, NEM, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 119,422 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 5,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 42,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 10,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NEM options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

