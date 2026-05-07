Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, FTNT, ICUI

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 81,385 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 3,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, FTNT options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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