Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, FTNT, ICUI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 612,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026 , with 35,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 81,385 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 3,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, FTNT options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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