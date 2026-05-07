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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MU, FTNT, ICUI

May 07, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 612,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 35,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 81,385 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 3,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, FTNT options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 AMTC Insider Buying
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> AMTC Insider Buying-> Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
FTNT
ICUI

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