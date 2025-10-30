Markets
MTSR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTSR, RYAM, FMC

October 30, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Metsera Inc (Symbol: MTSR), where a total of 19,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.6% of MTSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,000 underlying shares of MTSR. Below is a chart showing MTSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 9,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.6% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 37,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.2% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,300 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTSR options, RYAM options, or FMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

