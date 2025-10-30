Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTSR, RYAM, FMC

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 9,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.6% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 37,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.2% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,300 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
