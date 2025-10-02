Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, RKT, TBCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 643,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 556.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 61,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 620,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 204.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 72,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 2,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, RKT options, or TBCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

