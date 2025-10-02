Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, RKT, TBCH

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 620,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 204.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 72,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 2,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
