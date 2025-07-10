Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, KLG, AAP

WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG) saw options trading volume of 31,034 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 226.1% of KLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of KLG. Below is a chart showing KLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 61,404 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 209.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, KLG options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding FUL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RJAC
WAL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.