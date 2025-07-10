Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, KLG, AAP

July 10, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 579,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 522.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 38,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG) saw options trading volume of 31,034 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 226.1% of KLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of KLG. Below is a chart showing KLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 61,404 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 209.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

