Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, DOCN, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 134,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 950.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 7,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 23,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 11,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 7,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, DOCN options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

