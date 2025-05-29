Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSTR, BBW, COIN

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 4,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.7% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 191,255 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 18,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
