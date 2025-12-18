Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, COIN, AMZN

December 18, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

December 18, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 318,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 25,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 115,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 497,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 36,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

