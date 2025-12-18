Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, COIN, AMZN

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 115,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 497,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 36,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
