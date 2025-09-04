Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, NOW, AMD

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 341,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 34,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, NOW options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
