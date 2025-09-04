Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, NOW, AMD

September 04, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 94,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 15,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 341,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 34,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, NOW options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TPLM Split History
 PCTI market cap history
 FREY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TPLM Split History-> PCTI market cap history-> FREY Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
NOW
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.