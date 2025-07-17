Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MPW, SEI, ROKU

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) options are showing a volume of 5,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 12,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
