Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MPW, SEI, ROKU

July 17, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 38,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) options are showing a volume of 5,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 580,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 12,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, SEI options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

