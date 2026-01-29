Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOD, MA, U

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 36,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOD options, MA options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
