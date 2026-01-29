Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOD, MA, U

January 29, 2026 — 04:09 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total volume of 6,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 36,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
