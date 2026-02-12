Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MO, VZ, RXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 47,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 27,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 163,927 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 9,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MO options, VZ options, or RXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.