Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MO, VZ, RXO

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 163,927 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 9,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
