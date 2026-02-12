Markets
MO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MO, VZ, RXO

February 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 47,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 27,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 163,927 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) options are showing a volume of 9,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MO options, VZ options, or RXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 MISL Videos
 ETFs Holding GEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> MISL Videos-> ETFs Holding GEN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MO
VZ
RXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.