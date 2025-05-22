Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, AMKR, DK

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 15,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 13,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
