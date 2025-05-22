Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, AMKR, DK

May 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 22,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 15,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) saw options trading volume of 13,080 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

