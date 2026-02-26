Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MLYS, NVDA, TSLA

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 5.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 285.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 297,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 75,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MLYS options, NVDA options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
