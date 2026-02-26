Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MLYS, NVDA, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS), where a total of 137,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1270.3% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 23,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 5.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 285.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 297,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 75,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MLYS options, NVDA options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.