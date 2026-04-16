Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MITK, AIP, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK), where a total volume of 5,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 591,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Arteris Inc (Symbol: AIP) options are showing a volume of 3,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of AIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of AIP. Below is a chart showing AIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,803 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MITK options, AIP options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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