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MITK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MITK, AIP, ADBE

April 16, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK), where a total volume of 5,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 591,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Arteris Inc (Symbol: AIP) options are showing a volume of 3,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of AIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of AIP. Below is a chart showing AIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,803 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MITK options, AIP options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 WKHS market cap history
 ETFs With Notable Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> WKHS market cap history-> ETFs With Notable Inflows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MITK
AIP
ADBE

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