Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MEG, AMZN, NTNX

February 27, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total of 6,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 614,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 165% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 372,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 560,437 contracts, representing approximately 56.0 million underlying shares or approximately 142.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 49,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 25,545 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 138.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MEG options, AMZN options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
