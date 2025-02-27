Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MEG, AMZN, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total of 6,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 614,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 165% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 372,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 560,437 contracts, representing approximately 56.0 million underlying shares or approximately 142.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 49,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 25,545 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 138.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MEG options, AMZN options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.