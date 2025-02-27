Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MEG, AMZN, NTNX

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 560,437 contracts, representing approximately 56.0 million underlying shares or approximately 142.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 49,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 25,545 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 138.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,000 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
