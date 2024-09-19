Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, PCT, UNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 196,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 12,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,200 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 8,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, PCT options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

