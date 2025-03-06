News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MSTR, TREE

March 06, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 120,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 823.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 585,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 335.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 31,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 3,452 contracts, representing approximately 345,200 underlying shares or approximately 193.9% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, MSTR options, or TREE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

