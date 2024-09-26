Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MRNA, VICR

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 34,063 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 690 contracts, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, MRNA options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MPG Videos
BHSE Historical Stock Prices
DexCom market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.