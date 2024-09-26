Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MRNA, VICR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 8,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 819,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 34,063 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 690 contracts, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

