Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, IRDM, AMAT

Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) saw options trading volume of 8,252 contracts, representing approximately 825,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, IRDM options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
