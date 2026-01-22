Markets
MCD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, IRDM, AMAT

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 13,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) saw options trading volume of 8,252 contracts, representing approximately 825,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, IRDM options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

