Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, CEG, ALAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 13,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 12,866 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 24,567 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

