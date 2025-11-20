Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCD, CEG, ALAB

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 12,866 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 24,567 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, CEG options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
