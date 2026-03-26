Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, WVE, GLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 378,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 38,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) saw options trading volume of 19,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 22,686 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,300 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, WVE options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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