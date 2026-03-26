Markets
MARA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, WVE, GLNG

March 26, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 378,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 38,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) saw options trading volume of 19,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 22,686 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,300 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, WVE options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 FTDR shares outstanding history
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks-> FTDR shares outstanding history-> Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
WVE
GLNG

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