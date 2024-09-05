News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, WDAY, AMR

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 150,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 12,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 11,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, WDAY options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
