Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, WDAY, AMR

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 11,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, WDAY options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
