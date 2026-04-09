Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, CTS, SLP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 285,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 58,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) options are showing a volume of 1,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of CTS. Below is a chart showing CTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 1,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, CTS options, or SLP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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