Markets
MARA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, CTS, SLP

April 09, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 285,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 58,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) options are showing a volume of 1,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of CTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of CTS. Below is a chart showing CTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 1,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, CTS options, or SLP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gold Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of RISR
 Cheap Utilities Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gold Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of RISR-> Cheap Utilities Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
CTS
SLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.