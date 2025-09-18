Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LYV, ADBE, PANW

September 18, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 25,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 9,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 925,000 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 48,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 53,592 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

