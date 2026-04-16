Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TXN, DDOG

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 26,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
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