Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TXN, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 26,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, TXN options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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