Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TXN, DDOG

April 16, 2026 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 26,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, TXN options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Alerts
 FVIV shares outstanding history
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Alerts-> FVIV shares outstanding history-> Cheap Healthcare Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
TXN
DDOG

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