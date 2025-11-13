Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRN, SEE, ROK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 22,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) saw options trading volume of 10,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) options are showing a volume of 5,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

