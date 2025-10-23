Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, PKG, SNDK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 49,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) saw options trading volume of 2,703 contracts, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,800 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 34,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, PKG options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

