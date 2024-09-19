Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ELAN, ROKU

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) options are showing a volume of 31,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 33,634 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, ELAN options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UBCP Split History
TOPS Historical Stock Prices
DWCH Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.