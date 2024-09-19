Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ELAN, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 11,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) options are showing a volume of 31,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of ELAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ELAN. Below is a chart showing ELAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 33,634 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, ELAN options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.