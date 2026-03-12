Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LNG, ALDX, HTO

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALDX) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of ALDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,600 underlying shares of ALDX. Below is a chart showing ALDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And H2O America (Symbol: HTO) saw options trading volume of 5,006 contracts, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of HTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of HTO. Below is a chart showing HTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
