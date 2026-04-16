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LLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, PEP, JBHT

April 16, 2026 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 24,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1360 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 43,802 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 5,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, PEP options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Puts For Income
 Apollo Global Management (new shares outstanding history
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> Apollo Global Management (new shares outstanding history-> Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
PEP
JBHT

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