Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, PEP, JBHT

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 43,802 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 5,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
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