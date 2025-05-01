Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, CVNA, COGT

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 132,732 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 253.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 13,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT) options are showing a volume of 20,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.5% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, CVNA options, or COGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
