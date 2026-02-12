Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LEU, PYPL, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total of 7,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 146,206 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 39,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, PYPL options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.