Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LCID, PZZA, HOOD

July 17, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

July 17, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 1.3 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 127.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 134.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 130,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,053 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 488,767 contracts, representing approximately 48.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 35,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
