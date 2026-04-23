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LBTYA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LBTYA, ORA, ASGN

April 23, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA), where a total of 13,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 4,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,300 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) saw options trading volume of 3,392 contracts, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ASGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of ASGN. Below is a chart showing ASGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LBTYA options, ORA options, or ASGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Largest Discount Preferreds
 Funds Holding ENFN
 Safe Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Largest Discount Preferreds-> Funds Holding ENFN-> Safe Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA
ORA
ASGN

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