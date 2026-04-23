Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LBTYA, ORA, ASGN

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) options are showing a volume of 4,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 4,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,300 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) saw options trading volume of 3,392 contracts, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ASGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of ASGN. Below is a chart showing ASGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LBTYA options, ORA options, or ASGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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