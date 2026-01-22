Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AS, KMI, NEM

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 59,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 40,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 6,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
