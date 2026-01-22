Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, RUN, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 34,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 28,164 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 182,543 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 13,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, RUN options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

