Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, RUN, PFE

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 28,164 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 182,543 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 13,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
