Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: J, TH, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), where a total volume of 4,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 435,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 2,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 14,207 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

