Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITRI, APLS, SHAK

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 12,984 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 4,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 6,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
