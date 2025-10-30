Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITRI, APLS, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI), where a total volume of 3,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 379,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 12,984 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 4,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 6,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

