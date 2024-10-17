Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRDM, MIRM, ST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total volume of 11,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MIRM) saw options trading volume of 3,375 contracts, representing approximately 337,500 underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of MIRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of MIRM. Below is a chart showing MIRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) options are showing a volume of 9,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRDM options, MIRM options, or ST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.