Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRDM, MIRM, ST

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MIRM) saw options trading volume of 3,375 contracts, representing approximately 337,500 underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of MIRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of MIRM. Below is a chart showing MIRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) options are showing a volume of 9,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
