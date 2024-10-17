News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRDM, MIRM, ST

October 17, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total volume of 11,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MIRM) saw options trading volume of 3,375 contracts, representing approximately 337,500 underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of MIRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares of MIRM. Below is a chart showing MIRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) options are showing a volume of 9,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRDM options, MIRM options, or ST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
