Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, NVTS, DKS

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) saw options trading volume of 105,419 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, NVTS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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