Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, NVTS, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 638,686 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 64,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) saw options trading volume of 105,419 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, NVTS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.