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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, NVTS, DKS

April 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 638,686 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 64,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) saw options trading volume of 105,419 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, NVTS options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 BBDC shares outstanding history
 PE History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Metals Stocks-> BBDC shares outstanding history-> PE History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
NVTS
DKS

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