INTC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, CRSP, KALU

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 770,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 31,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 12,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) options are showing a volume of 1,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, CRSP options, or KALU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
