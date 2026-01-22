Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, CRSP, KALU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 770,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 31,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 12,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) options are showing a volume of 1,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

