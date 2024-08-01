News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, ALB, TNDM

August 01, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 387,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 14,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 19,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 10,329 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ALB options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETF Finder
 Institutional Holders of BRK
 JAZZ Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
ALB
TNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.