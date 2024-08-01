Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, ALB, TNDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 387,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 14,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 19,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 10,329 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

