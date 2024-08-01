Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, ALB, TNDM

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 19,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 10,329 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, ALB options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETF Finder
Institutional Holders of BRK
JAZZ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.