Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INSM, MDB, HEI

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
