Markets
INSM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INSM, MDB, HEI

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 13,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSM options, MDB options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 LOGI Videos
 AIZ Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Options Channel-> LOGI Videos-> AIZ Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSM
MDB
HEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.