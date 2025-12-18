Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INSM, MDB, HEI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 13,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,815 contracts, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

