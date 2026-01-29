Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INOD, MARA, SMCI

January 29, 2026 — 04:04 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD), where a total volume of 7,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 246,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 34,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 185,042 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 16,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

