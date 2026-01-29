Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INOD, MARA, SMCI

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 246,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 34,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 185,042 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 16,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INOD options, MARA options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
