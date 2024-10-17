Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IGT, AAL, YETI

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 239,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 70,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 6,337 contracts, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
