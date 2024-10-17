News & Insights

Markets
IGT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IGT, AAL, YETI

October 17, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 4,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 473,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 239,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 70,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 6,337 contracts, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, AAL options, or YETI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 POST Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of SFET
 Institutional Holders of BSML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGT
AAL
YETI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.