Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ICE, HCAT, CCI

June 12, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), where a total of 14,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) saw options trading volume of 2,911 contracts, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of HCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of HCAT. Below is a chart showing HCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 14,487 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,000 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICE options, HCAT options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

