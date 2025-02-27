News & Insights

Markets

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBTA, CRWD, MSFT

February 27, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ibotta Inc (Symbol: IBTA), where a total of 2,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.2% of IBTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 208,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of IBTA. Below is a chart showing IBTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 290,671 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBTA options, CRWD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding NMIH
 TCBK market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CIVI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding NMIH-> TCBK market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CIVI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.