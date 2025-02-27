Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBTA, CRWD, MSFT

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 40,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 290,671 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
