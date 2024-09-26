News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, QCOM, BIRK

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 21,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 9,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 999,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,200 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, QCOM options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

