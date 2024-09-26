Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, QCOM, BIRK

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 45,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 9,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 999,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,200 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, QCOM options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
