Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PPG, ATEX

February 19, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 59,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 23,054 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,500 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 4,157 contracts, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, PPG options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FLQH
 CSP Videos
 Funds Holding DMRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FLQH-> CSP Videos-> Funds Holding DMRM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBM
PPG
ATEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.