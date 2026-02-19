Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PPG, ATEX

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 23,054 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,500 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 4,157 contracts, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, PPG options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
